Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick had a cheeky pash, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick had a cheeky pash and now he regrets not going on The Bachelorette.

Rumours about a possible romance between Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick have been going on for a while now.

And now we finally know a bit more about what went down between the pair.

Speaking to The Wash last month, the Bachelor in Paradise star confirmed him and Elly have in fact, kissed.

"You know who’s marriage material? Elly Miles," said Jackson.

"She’s a quality chick, top notch. I have kissed her."

He also told the publication that he would have been interested in joining her series of The Bachelorette as an intruder.

Welp, it looks like you may have missed your chance there buddy.

2. Lorde is bribing New Zealanders with her third album so that they’ll actually go out and vote.

Lorde has hinted she'll release a third album if her New Zealander fans get voting in this year's election. And if that doesn't make you want to vote, we don't know what will.

On Thursday morning, the Kiwi singer uploaded a series of Instagram stories encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming New Zealand election and referendums.