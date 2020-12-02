"Having people like Elliot Page changes things." An entire community felt hope this week.

Here are the raw numbers according to the National LGBTI Alliance and their snapshot of mental health and suicide prevention statistics for LGBTI people: transgender people (18 and over) are nearly 11 times more likely to attempt suicide. They are six and a half times more likely to self-harm, and 74 per cent of transgender and gender diverse people aged 14 to 25 have been diagnosed with depression in the last three years.

These are staggering numbers, but they aren’t just numbers. They are people, part of my community and increasingly visible in yours.

Were we to intersect these numbers according to First Nations people like Sistagirls and Brotherboys, culturally and linguistically diverse people, those with disabilities, living in regional and remote areas and those of us experiencing homelessness, those numbers would shift for us, and not in a positive way.

Many people of diverse genders and trans people report precarious housing situations: homelessness, couch-surfing and living on the street. According to the Australian Trans and Gender Sexual Health Survey, more than half of transgender and gender diverse Australians have been victims of sexual violence or coercion – four times more likely than the rate of the general population. At YWCA, we’re currently in the middle of driving awareness around 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (which continues until December 10 – Human Rights Day).

One in three LGBTI people experience violence from a partner, ex-partner or family member. This means that LGBTI people are just as likely as people in the general population to experience domestic and family violence. Abuse in LGBTI relationships looks the same as all abusive relationships, but there are some unique differences for LGBTI people including using someone’s identity against them, fear of disclosure to police, “outing” them, controlling their gender transition medication and the lack of specialist support.

There’s still a long way to go, but today Elliot’s news was the first thing I said to my partner before she had even opened her eyes. I won’t be the only one who felt hope as the sun rose this morning.