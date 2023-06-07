Elliot Page and Olivia Thirlby starred in Juno. Off-camera they were "having sex all the time".

In his new memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page writes about his relationship with Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby – detailing how they became more than friends on the set of the 2007 film.

"I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby," Page, 36, reportedly wrote in the book, which came out this week.

Although they were both 20 at the time, he said Olivia seemed "so much older, capable, and centred" than him – "sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time."

"But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in," Page wrote.

The actor recalled the moment their friendship turned into something more.

"We stood in her hotel room. Billie Holiday played. She was about to start making lunch, when she looked directly at me and said point-blank, 'I’m really attracted to you.' 'Uh, I’m really attracted to you, too,'" Page wrote in the memoir.

"At that we started sucking face. It was on."

"We started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant," he added.

Image: Searchlight Pictures.