'I thought I had a UTI. The true cause could have killed me.'

When Ellie Wilcock started experiencing pain in her abdomen at Christmas time in 2021, she chalked it up to being UTI-related.

"I was experiencing pelvic pain, and I thought that was more urinary pain," she said in a TikTok, where she has been documenting her journey. "Or something like that…It was because of the pelvic pain that doctors thought it was probably a UTI."

However, a quick trip to the GP revealed that was not the cause. Her blood test came back and showed that her inflammatory markers were high.

The pain only worsened before the then-25-year-old rushed herself to the emergency room in agony.

"I received an ultrasound in hospital. That scan revealed a 15cm mass growing on my ovary that doctors suspected to be an ovarian cyst," she said.

A biopsy revealed the truth was far worse. Ellie had stage four bowel cancer.

"The cancer had already spread to my peritoneum, my ovaries and also my liver."

It turns out that she was experiencing the pain in her pelvis because her cancer was so advanced that it "started to spread into [her] pelvis."

It was Valentine's Day 2022 and instead of a romantic evening, Ellie ended up in emergency surgery.

She underwent a procedure for an ileostomy stoma, where part of the small bowel is brought through your abdomen, and was sent home to recover.

"In that time, I got worse and worse, so I admitted myself to A&E for a third time and it was during my third admission I started emergency chemotherapy," the UK resident said.