Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher is “in love”.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl who went missing with her 50-year-old schoolteacher for 39 days has allegedly made a stunning admission to friends.

Elizabeth Thomas was at the centre of a nationwide search when she disappeared from her hometown in Tennessee with father-of-two Tad Cummins.

The teen and the married grandfather were eventually located at a remote cabin in northern California on April 20.

Despite the fact Cummins is now facing a federal child trafficking charge for grooming and kidnapping the teen, her friends say Elizabeth feels he didn’t do anything wrong.

“Elizabeth says she’s in love with Tad,” a friend told the Daily Mail.

“She thinks she is a fully grown woman who can date who she likes. As far as she’s concerned it was all one big, fun road trip. She says she had the time of her life which is obviously pretty tough for the family to hear.”

Her friends also said that Elizabeth is currently seeking treatment at a centre for trauma victims instead of returning to her family home, adding that her “mental scars” will no doubt takes years to heal.

The latest claim is in stark contrast to the statement her distressed family members gave the media when Elizabeth first went missing.

“She confided in one of her siblings that if she was not back by 6pm that day and she was to disappear, to call the police,” attorney Jason Whatley told People Magazine at the time.

Before their disappearance, Cummins left a note for his 49-year-old wife, explaining he was “travelling to Virginia Beach…to clear his mind”. Instead, he met Elizabeth at a restaurant, where she hopped into his car before they both disappeared.