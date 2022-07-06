Eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs died in her QLD home. 14 people have been charged with murder.

Elizabeth Struhs was allegedly denied medication for six days before she died in her Queensland home earlier this year.

The eight-year-old, who suffered from Type 1 diabetes, died in Rangeville near Toowoomba on January 7, after her parents and 12 others allegedly withheld her insulin and prayed over her body.

At 5:30pm the next day, paramedics were called to the scene, police allege.

According to the Courier Mail, members of the group believed she would be resurrected.

Now, six months on, 12 people have been charged with Elizabeth's murder, including seven women - aged 20, 24, 26, 29, 32, 35 and 65 - and four men, aged 19, 21, 24 and 32.

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder and failing to supply the necessities of life.

Elizabeth's parents Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs, 46, and Jason Richard Struhs, 50, have already been charged with the eight-year-old's murder, torture and failing to provide the necessities of life.

Kerrie and Jason Struhs. Image: Channel Nine/A Current Affair.

Detective Acting Superintendent Garry Watts said all 12 people and Elizabeth's parents were members of a religious group, comprising of three families.

Elizabeth’s sister, Jayde Struhs, told A Current Affair earlier this year the group referred to themselves as 'The Saints'; a "cult" she says formed after breaking away from a more mainstream church.

"They had, I would suggest, some differing views in relation to quite a number of things, and that's probably best where I will leave it," the detective said.

Watts said it's a "very sad set of circumstances" and the investigation has taken a toll on police.

"An eight-year-old child dying, in the way we allege she did, is very traumatic for all involved," he told the Today Show on Wednesday.

"I pay testament to the investigators' ability and their commitment to the job over the last six months. They have worked tirelessly to examine all bits of evidence in relation to this matter."