Elizabeth Smart was abducted more than 20 years ago. This is her life now.

Elizabeth Smart was just 14 when she was abducted from her bedroom in 2002.

She went through a harrowing nine months in captivity, suffering terrible abuse at the hands of two predators. And though she was eventually rescued, the pain and trauma from Elizabeth's abduction has lived on long after the news cameras were packed away.

Now an adult with children of her own, Elizabeth has opened up about how she gets by each day with her painful past ever present. It has been more than 20 years since the abduction but the memories of what happened back in 2002 have forever shaped her.

Where is Elizabeth Smart now?

In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, the now 36-year-old opened up about being a proud mum to three children, who she shares with her husband, Matthew Gilmour.

As a result of her experience, Elizabeth's worry for her kids — Chloe, nine, James, seven, and Olivia, five, is, "never ending", she told the publication.

Elizabeth Smart with her husband and three children. Image: Instagram/@elizabeth_smart_official