1. The 20-year mystery of the murder of mother-of-six Elizabeth Henry: “She knew she was going to be murdered.”

The family of a murdered Brisbane sex worker is still desperate for answers 20 years after the 30-year-old mother-of-six was brutally murdered.

Elizabeth Henry was four months pregnant when her body was found by a jogger in the Queensland town of Samford in the early hours of February 12, 1998.

According to Queensland Police, Elizabeth’s naked body was found face down, and she had suffered several blows to her head before her death. An attempt had been made to incinerate her body, and she had also been ‘branded’ with strange markings across her back.

She had just returned to her job as a sex worker – which was illegal in Brisbane at the time – after a two month break. She also battled mental illness and alcohol addiction.

Two decades on, her death remains unsolved, despite a 2002 inquest into her death determining she had been murdered by a “persons unknown”.

Family members have told The Courier Mail they believe Elizabeth was killed after she found out about a “twisted underground pornography scene” that involved snuff films.

Her sister Mary told The Courier Mail Elizabeth often said “people were after her” and that she “knew she was going to be murdered”.

Her brother Peter said Elizabeth had been planning on exposing the snuff film ring before her murder.

Paramedic Francis Michael Fahey, 52, was found guilty of murdering Brisbane prostitutes Jasmin Crathern and Julie Louise McColl, but has been cleared of any involvement in Elizabeth’s death.

In 2014, a reward of $250,000 was put on offer for information leading to the conviction of Elizabeth’s killer. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.