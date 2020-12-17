"It was such a full circle moment." Elizabeth Berkley Lauren on Stan's Saved by the Bell reboot.

In 1989, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren burst onto the scene as the ambitious Jessie Spano in Saved by the Bell.

Following the rise of John Hughes' popular teen movies in the 1980s, the Saturday morning sitcom followed six friends at Bayside High School as they dealt with everything from teenage romances to more serious subjects.

Starring the likes of Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies, the beloved series ran for four seasons, before wrapping up in 1992.

Watch Stan's official trailer for Saved by the Bell below. Post continues after video.

Now, three decades later, it's time to return to Bayside High.

Streaming exclusively on Stan, the brand new Saved by the Bell reboot focuses on the lives of two new groups of students – the ultra-wealthy students of Bayside High, and the students who are forced to relocate to Bayside High after their own low-income high school closes.

But while the new students at Bayside High are the centre of the story, the series is jam-packed full of references to the original series as well as appearances from the original cast members.

For Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, returning to Bayside High – and working alongside her former cast members – has been a full-circle moment.

"We’ve all done a million jobs since then, whether it be Broadway, film or television. But we share something that honestly transcends time. It is a bond that we will have forever," Berkley Lauren told Mamamia.

"We were children together. We got our first cars together. We had our first big job together. We went through so many rites of passage together during our actual adolescence off-screen," she continued.

"Through the years, even if we didn’t see each other for a few years, when we did, it would be like no time passed."

Berkley Lauren was just 17 years old when Saved by the Bell first premiered.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren in the Saved by the Bell reboot. Image: Stan. Now 48, the actress describes returning to the iconic halls of Bayside High and the red booths in The Max as "surreal".