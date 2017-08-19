'I called my friends to tell them the news. Their response blew me away.'

After being left by her fiancé within months of their first child being born, Elizabeth Anile of Baby and Bambi writes about how she got through the most difficult months of her life…

The fallout from emotional trauma is swift, brutal, and indiscriminate.

It doesn’t care what you had planned that day, that week, that year. From the moment it’s unleashed, it sets out to completely consume you, crush your self-worth, and cripple your ego.

You’re wounded. Yet for some reason people don’t empathise with an emotional wound as they do a physical. Give me a broken leg over a broken heart any day.

As we know, wounds take time to heal. But with the right treatment, care, and rehabilitation, cuts fade to scars. Broken bones mend.

But if doctors are there for physical ailments, who helps you with the emotional? Answer… Your girlfriends.

This is a love letter to my dear friends.

They say behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women who have her back. It’s no exaggeration when I say I’m not sure how I would have survived those early days without their support.

My mum – who since I was born has been my go-to-girl, my confidante, my biggest supporter, my best friend – was overseas. I’d never felt so alone in my life. My mind was scattered. My body was trembling. I hadn’t slept a wink since just past midnight.

I knew I needed to turn to my closest friends to get me through this. I was supposed to head down the coast with some girlfriends that morning for a few days. I texted them at 4am apologising, explaining why I wouldn’t be able to make it. The first to wake called me at 7am.