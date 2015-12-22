Ex-Neighbours star Eliza Szonert has reportedly been 'detained' in Malaysia.

Former Neighbours star Eliza Szonert has reportedly been detained by Malaysian police as her battle for custody of her son escalates.

Szonert, 41, used a child recovery service to snatch her son from her former partner in a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

Police are investigating that incident following a complaint from the boy’s father, Ashley Crick, 43.

The incident was recorded and posted online.

Szonert’s mother Kay confirmed last night that her daughter was in police custody and assisting with enquiries, but said no arrest had been made.

She told Fairfax media that Szonert had voluntarily attended the police station with a lawyer to make a statement, but had not yet been allowed to leave.

Szonert and her son were unable to leave Malaysia after reuniting earlier this month because Szonert claimed that Crick had their passports.

The couple split more than three years ago, and Szonert and her son were in Kuala Lumpur visiting Crick who works in the Malaysian capital.

The former couple argued, and Crick allegedly kicked Szonert out of the apartment, keeping her passport and their son.

Watch Eliza Szonert talk about reuniting with her son: