No chance of a sequel and that famous burp: 9 things you didn't know about Elf.

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Seventeen years on from the release of Elf, the cast of the Christmas film, including Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, have reunited.

The virtual reunion, which involved a live script reading of the 2003 film, was created to raise money for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Watch the trailer for Elf below. Post continues after video.

During the reunion, Will Ferrell, who played Buddy the Elf, and Zooey Deschanel, who played Jovie, recreated their rendition of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.

The pair were joined by a range of actors during the virtual script reading, including John Lithgow, Wanda Sykes, Ed Helms, and Busy Phillips.

"Thank you to everyone who joined the livestream," Deschanel shared on Instagram.

"So excited we were able to reach our goal of over $400k. Loved reuniting with the cast and all our very special guests."