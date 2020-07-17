5 women killed in 4 weeks: Not all Australians are safer in their homes right now.

The following deals with self harm and allegations of domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Elaine Pandilovski was a teachers' aide at a local primary school in north-east Melbourne suburb of Mill Park.

She was a deeply caring person, according to those who her knew her. Kind. Intelligent. A dedicated and loving mother to her nine-year-old son, who lives with additional needs.

﻿That little boy will now have to navigate life without her.

Domestic violence: the hidden numbers. (Post continues below.)



Video via Mamamia





On Tuesday, just before 9:30pm, police found Elaine's body inside her Mill Park home after it was reported that she'd failed to show up to work.

Elaine's estranged husband, Zoran Pandilovski, has been charged with her murder.

Elaine is one of five women killed in Australia in an alleged instance of domestic violence in the past month alone.

For most, it's been a time during which home has offered safety, a cocoon from the lingering crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many, many others, the place authorities and medical experts have been urging us all to retreat to is the most dangerous place of all.

As cases rose and the country began to lock down, advocates and researchers warned that those trapped in abusive relationships would be at increased risk.

As Renata Field, spokesperson for Domestic Violence New South Wales told Mamamia back in March, "For many survivors, work and school are safe places to escape from away from the home, and the lack of these safe spaces will lead to increased risk and concerns for safety."

﻿

The true fallout won't be known until the pandemic has passed, and even then researchers are only likely to scratch the surface of this notoriously clandestine national crisis.