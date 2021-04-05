Egypt's first female captain was blamed for blocking the Suez Canal. She was 370km away.

Marwa Elselehdar is no stranger to sexism.

In 2015, she became Egypt's first female sea captain at the age of 24. But the now 29-year-old has never stopped fighting against a male-dominated industry and her conservative Arab country's perceptions.

But in March this year the sexist taunts reached a new level.

Marwa found herself being blamed for the blockage of one of the world's busiest shipping routes, despite having nothing to do with it.

Ever since she was a little girl, Marwa has loved the sea. So when her brother joined the merchant navy, she decided to apply as well.

She was granted permission to join, eventually, after a legal review by Egypt's then-President Hosni Mubarak. After graduating, Marwa rose to the rank of first mate, and became the youngest and first female Egyptian captain, navigating the first ever vessel through the newly-expanded Suez Canal.

But that was only the start of the prejudice. As she told the BBC, the sexism has continued "at every turn".