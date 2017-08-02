You can be a mother in China, but only when the government says so.

Egg freezing. Once the last resort of very ill women whose dreams of motherhood would otherwise be crushed, it’s now become, for some women, a safety net.

In China the freezing of women’s eggs has become a national conversation after local celebrities reportedly travelled overseas to freeze their eggs to delay motherhood. China has strict laws concerning the freezing of eggs – married women are allowed to but with restrictions, and single women are completely prohibited from the process.

With a huge, aging population the ban on freezing eggs for single women, according to Quartz, is part of the Chinese government’s push to encourage women to give birth and not to delay it. The government is worried there will not be enough younger people look after the elderly and drive GDP growth.

Thirty-one-year old Manman from China, is not ready to be a mum anytime soon, but she’s worried about her future chances of conceiving if she waits. She wanted the freedom – and insurance – freezing some of her eggs could provide.

“I don’t plan to have kids in the next two years. So I want to preserve my eggs… when they are still of good quality.”