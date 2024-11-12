The 'effortless style' myth is the reason you can't get dressed.

Here's a scenario for you.

Kendall Jenner is at a petrol station.

It looks like she's just topping up her tank, on her way to some appointment or photoshoot.

But it's so much more than that. It's a chance for her to showcase her everyday style.

Clad in straight leg jeans, a white tee, a Yankees cap and loafers, she's the picture of casual cool. Her look? A total afterthought. But doesn't she look so damn chic? Just out there pumping petrol?

Video via Leonie Barlow/YouTube.

Women everywhere register the look as it pops up across their social media apps. They save it to folders labelled "style" or "inspo", perhaps screenshot it as a reference for later.

This is how I want to look when I leave the house, they think. This effortless.

But the thing about Kendall Jenner at a petrol station is that it's not effortless at all.

Her outfits — even her most casual ones — are a collaboration with Hollywood stylist Dani Michelle, who shares the pap shots on her own Instagram as evidence of her work.