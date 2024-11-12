The 'effortless style' myth is the reason you can't get dressed.

Here's a scenario for you.
Kendall Jenner is at a petrol station.
It looks like she's just topping up her tank, on her way to some appointment or photoshoot.
But it's so much more than that. It's a chance for her to showcase her everyday style.
Clad in straight leg jeans, a white tee, a Yankees cap and loafers, she's the picture of casual cool. Her look? A total afterthought. But doesn't she look so damn chic? Just out there pumping petrol?
Women everywhere register the look as it pops up across their social media apps. They save it to folders labelled "style" or "inspo", perhaps screenshot it as a reference for later.
This is how I want to look when I leave the house, they think. This effortless.
But the thing about Kendall Jenner at a petrol station is that it's not effortless at all.
Her outfits — even her most casual ones — are a collaboration with Hollywood stylist Dani Michelle, who shares the pap shots on her own Instagram as evidence of her work.