9 years ago, police knocked on Jennifer's door. That's when she learned about her daughter's abuse.

Content warning: The following deals with child sexual assault and self-harm.

Jennifer* is a mother in grief, a parent left questioning what may have become of her youngest daughter, Emily.

"She was always just extraordinary," Jennifer tells Mamamia. "When she was in early primary school, a kindergarten teacher said to me, 'I've never met a kid with so much love inside her.'

"That's what she was like; just so open and so bright... and fearless. She just saw everybody as a friend until they showed her otherwise."

The little girl she is grieving is now a woman. Twenty-one years old, working and living with her partner a few hours' drive away from her family.

She's strong, Jennifer says, and resilient, and extraordinary still in many ways. But that bright, open spirit has been gone for almost a decade now.

Watch: Hey Dad! actor Sarah Monahan talks about the fallout from disclosing that she was abused by her on-screen father. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

At the age of 12, Emily was groomed and sexually assaulted by her friend's father.

"It changed her soul, changed the absolute essence of who she is," Jennifer says. "Now she just wants to be left alone. She just wants to live a low-key life and not be on anyone's radar."

What that predator did to Emily changed not only her but the entire family in utterly unexpected ways. And, as Jennifer is coming to realise, it will keep changing them.

The moment that saved Emily.

Emily was one of three girls targeted by the same predator over the course of nine months. All were friends of his daughter.

They'd gather at his house often for dinners, sleepovers, to watch movies and do homework.

Jennifer concedes that, at the time, it felt like a reprieve.

Since starting high school and falling in with the group, Emily had been acting out. There had been phone calls from the school about her rude behaviour, even a suspension.

"She had turned into this horrible kid, whose company we didn't really enjoy much at that stage," Jennifer says.