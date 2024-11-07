'I was called a wonder woman for going back to work so soon after birth. It almost broke me.'

For me, shingles were the physical catalyst that forced me to consider my own breaking point. I would have liked to have thought that I'm self-actualising enough to have called myself out before I hit this point but apparently not. However, given resistance to putting one's own oxygen mask on first is consistent with many mums I know I prefer to blame society and sleep deprivation rather than myself. The mental load, all the muddy grit that exists below the line that we can't necessarily articulate, and the shortcomings of a society where women are afforded more opportunity than ever before in a world where striving to pursue professional success is still heavily shackled by shame is legit. We aptly titled our short film STITCH UP…

In truth, shingles weren't the only thing that squeezed out my epiphany. It was a turning point, but it had been a while coming. I'd long been focused on how I could extract myself from the vortex that the demands of daily life, especially in the digital realm, had pulled me into. It wasn't just that I was up to my eyeballs in work, deadlines, dummies, never-ending action items and nappies, it was also that I had lost track of what I was actually aspiring to…. what was the end game and why was I so fixated on getting there? The question I'd started to consider in the back of my mind was… would I care when I got there?

This was a confronting question for an ambitious, proactive person who had previously been abundantly clear on precisely where she wanted to get to. I started to observe the connection between the clarity of my goals and my perceived sense of loss about what I was missing out on from a professional point of view. It occurred to me that maybe my 'ambition' had been unintentionally hijacked by the influence of a patriarchal society that places higher value on achievements and accolades out in the world than it does at home. One that doesn't value work within the domestic sphere, so much so that 'stay at home' mums are made to feel 'less than' despite working round the clock to sustain and support their families from morning to night. I found myself falling into this trap… I became conscious of how I'd list off all the things I was doing for work when people asked me how I was going – desperately overcompensating so my career milestones wouldn't be overshadowed by the idea that I was at home doing a sh*t ton of washing, changing nappies, making purees, wiping dishes, packing toys, vacuuming, cooking, potty training, tantrum handling… I was doing all that stuff, all the time as well as trying to type emails, attend meetings, and keep my creative career ticking along. I had to ask myself why I needed to list my achievements like I was reading out my CV… what did it mean that I wanted to be known for the things I was achieving for 'work' rather than at home.? I don't for a second discount my own career triumphs or feel that Mums should be shamed for daring to have dreams that are separate to their kids, however, for me, it was more about asking myself what exactly I was striving for? If the opportunities, I pined for were rungs on a ladder designed to propel me further to 'the top' where did the ladder end? Would I be climbing up forever, constantly reaching for the next rung? Where exactly was I headed and why I was in such a rush to get there?