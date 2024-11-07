'I was called a wonder woman for going back to work so soon after birth. It almost broke me.'

When I was a little girl, I spent a lot of time playing in the bush; exploring the rubble and scrub, making cubby houses from sticks, creating poems, singing songs, chatting with pretend friends who skipped alongside among lofty gums. It was a simple, imaginative, calm and creative adventure that made me feel free and full of joy…
Someone once told me that the times in your life that you distinctly remember are the times that really make you feel. That rings true for me – my memories of these magical moments in the bush are easy to access and I can transport back to the feeling almost instantly in the same way that I can remember the minutia of every moment and how it felt giving birth to both of my children.