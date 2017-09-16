The alcoholic drinks that are okay, and the ones that are terrible for your skin.

Margaritas are one of the best parts of summer. Or of the year, generally. Most of us know alcohol of any kind is possibly not the healthiest thing ever, but everything in moderation, right?

Well, no. We have some helpful/bad news. Alcohol is actually horrible for your skin, and the sugary drinks are the worst culprits.

Goodbye, sweet friends.

Here are some facts from the professionals, to get you through your separation anxiety.

1. The biggest problem is dehydration.

Unfortunately, your body begins to dehydrate the moment you start drinking and it takes a while for your skin to return to normal.

“Alcohol affects any mucous membrane from the pancreas and liver to the skin,” nutritionist Jairo Rodriguez tells Vogue. “Alcohol is actually one of the worst, most aggressive compounds to destroy your skin. I always joke with my patients, ‘If you want to get older, go ahead and drink!’”

“[It’s] kind of a double whammy, in that it’s forcing out water and making it harder for your body to rehydrate itself,” explains dermatologist Whitney Bowe.

2. Alcohol also messes with your hormones.

According to Kim Kardashian’s dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, “It takes about two to four weeks to regulate.”

And it’s worse if you’ve added the sweet stuff.

“When you have a hormonal jolt caused by a sugar fest–let’s say at a pizza party–there’s salt, dairy, carbohydrates, and alcohol. It will take about 30 days for that to naturally calm down.”

3. But it’s okay, some drinks are better than others.

There are ways to protect your skin. Moderation, obviously, but also choosing the right drinks. So are cocktails bad for your skin? Not necessarily. But with liquor, clear and light is the way to go. According to Dr. Bowe, “You’re better off with straight vodka over dark liquors.”

Rodriguez agrees. “Vodka, gin, and tequila get out of your system quicker. If you’re going to drink anything, in my opinion, drink vodka that doesn’t have a grain in it, like a potato vodka. It’s a lot clearer and smoother, so it gets in and out of your body, no problem.”