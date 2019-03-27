The chilling texts a father sent in the days before he and his daughter went missing.

-With AAP
Warning: This post deals with suicide and child abuse and may be triggering for some readers.
More than five years ago, young Eeva Dorendahl went to visit her father over the Christmas period.
Eeva’s mother Michelle Dorendahl had dropped off her daughter to her father, 35-year-old Greg Hutchings, at Nambour railway station before Christmas.
This was the last time Dorendahl would see either of them in person.
In mid-January 2014, Eeva and Hutchings went missing. On January 28, a search party found the man dead alongside the four-year-old, beneath the canopy of a pandanus tree near the beach.
Today the findings of an inquest into their deaths were released. It found that Eeva died at the hands of her father because he was trying to "re-establish control" over his separated family before he killed himself on the NSW north coast in 2014.
Eeva was born in 2009 in Queensland and by her second birthday her parents had separated and their contact had become "strained and emotionally difficult", an inquest heard.
Acting State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan, who released her findings on Tuesday, said it was necessary to understand the "source of the tension" which preceded the father's actions after he failed to return the girl to her mother on January 9, 2014.
She had driven to Pottsville, near the Queensland border, to pick the girl up on January 11. But when she arrived she couldn't locate the pair and alerted police.
Text messages and emails from Hutchings to his ex-partner in the days before the disappearance were polite and gave no indication of what would transpire.
On January 8, Dorendahl asked Hutchings what time she could pick Eeva up at Nambour station, news.com.au reported.
"Hi Michelle, Sorry grandma was on my phone and I didn’t get your msgs (sic) til (sic) after Eeva’s bedtime," Hutchings replied.
"She is fine and happy, but I’ve been up all night vomiting and with the runs. I can’t do 9 hours public transport today.
Top Comments
Why was he allowed unsupervised visits with his daughter when the article says he had "previously expressed a desire to kill himself and his daughter"?
Why does this continually happen when we are supposed to have a family law system that assists parents to make arrangements for their children after separation?
It happens because the family law system is so underfunded and clogged up that parents can't get resolution and lose hope of maintaining the relationships with their children. It is utterly tragic and has gone on long enough. Our government will continue to have blood on its hands if it continues to force judges to hear so many cases in a day. It is unacceptable that a parent who is being denied time with their children is forced to wait up to 18 months to get before a judge for help. It is unacceptable that parents concerned about the safety of their children with the other parent have to continue to send their children for visits until they can get the system to properly assess the other parent. It is unacceptable that judges are too afraid to judge and instead continually adjourn cases because making the 'tough calls' is not supported. We need to start providing increased and urgent funding to better support separating parents!