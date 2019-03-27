The chilling texts a father sent in the days before he and his daughter went missing.

-With AAP

Warning: This post deals with suicide and child abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

More than five years ago, young Eeva Dorendahl went to visit her father over the Christmas period.

Eeva’s mother Michelle Dorendahl had dropped off her daughter to her father, 35-year-old Greg Hutchings, at Nambour railway station before Christmas.

This was the last time Dorendahl would see either of them in person.

In mid-January 2014, Eeva and Hutchings went missing. On January 28, a search party found the man dead alongside the four-year-old, beneath the canopy of a pandanus tree near the beach.

Today the findings of an inquest into their deaths were released. It found that Eeva died at the hands of her father because he was trying to "re-establish control" over his separated family before he killed himself on the NSW north coast in 2014.

Eeva was born in 2009 in Queensland and by her second birthday her parents had separated and their contact had become "strained and emotionally difficult", an inquest heard.

Acting State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan, who released her findings on Tuesday, said it was necessary to understand the "source of the tension" which preceded the father's actions after he failed to return the girl to her mother on January 9, 2014.

She had driven to Pottsville, near the Queensland border, to pick the girl up on January 11. But when she arrived she couldn't locate the pair and alerted police.

Text messages and emails from Hutchings to his ex-partner in the days before the disappearance were polite and gave no indication of what would transpire.

On January 8, Dorendahl asked Hutchings what time she could pick Eeva up at Nambour station, news.com.au reported.

"Hi Michelle, Sorry grandma was on my phone and I didn’t get your msgs (sic) til (sic) after Eeva’s bedtime," Hutchings replied.

"She is fine and happy, but I’ve been up all night vomiting and with the runs. I can’t do 9 hours public transport today.