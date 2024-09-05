Edwina Bartholomew was giving a news bulletin when she stopped to share some personal news.

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew took a moment during the morning broadcast to share some personal news with her audience, that she has cancer.

The journalist took a break from presenting to reveal that she has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Bartholomew said that the diagnosis had come as a shock, but that she is already embarking on new treatment plans and is in a good place.

"Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin," she shared after the 8am news blast.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer. That's a shock to say, and hard to say.

"It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely fine."

Video via Sunrise.

Bartholomew, who was diagnosed in July, became emotional as she opened up about why she decided to make this announcement.

She explained, "Firstly, because everyone at home has been here for all the wonderful times, for the engagements, and the weddings and the babies, for all of us. It felt right to share this with you too.