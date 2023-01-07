Prince Harry's not the first royal to share his version of events. Let's revisit Edward VIII.

If I told you there was a tell-all book about a rebellious prince who gave up his title and his royalty for an American divorcee your mind would immediately gravitate towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle… and I wouldn’t blame you.
We’re all waiting with bated breath for the release of Harry’s memoir Spare which drops on the 11th of January. But that's not the book I'm referencing.
Cast your mind further up the family tree to Harry’s great-grand uncle, King Edward VIII, who released the story of how he abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry the love of his life, Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee.
