Prince Harry's not the first royal to share his version of events. Let's revisit Edward VIII.

However, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies despite that being how they wanted to be remembered in history.

There are many who believe that Simpson planned to wriggle her way into royalty.

Not only was she still married to her second husband when she began her relationship with the Prince, there were also reports of Simpson sending a letter to her aunt after meeting him that say, 'mission accomplished'.

Edward and Simpson's romance was kept private until the 20th of January, 1936, when he became King Edward VIII.

His reign only lasted one year when he abdicated his titles on the 11th of December, 1936, so he could marry her.

"A few hours ago I discharged my last duty as king and emperor, and now that I have been succeeded by my brother, the Duke of York, my first words must be to declare my allegiance to him. This I do with all my heart," he said in his radio broadcast to the Commonwealth.

"You all know the reasons which have impelled me to renounce the throne. But I want you to understand that in making up my mind, I did not forget the country or the empire, which, as Prince of Wales and lately as king, I have for 25 years tried to serve," he continued.

"But you must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love. And I want you to know that the decision I have made has been mine and mine alone.