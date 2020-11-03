Eden says we’re not even seeing the worst of Firass on SAS Australia, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Eden says we’re not even seeing the worst of Firass on SAS Australia.

Firass Dirani isn't exactly known for being the most obedient contestant on SAS Australia.

The Underbelly and House Husbands star has found himself in trouble for talking out of line and his behavior even led himself and the other recruits to get punished.

But according to his castmate Eden Dally, there were a number of incidents that we didn't get to see behind the scenes.

"Firass got hammered by the DS a couple of times for his smart a** antics," the former Love Island star recently told the Daily Mail.

Even when Firass was getting in trouble, he "never really threw it in and he kept going".

"He had a really carefree attitude. I'll give him credit for that," he laughed.

Eden went on to say that while he may have rubbed some of this other casemates the wrong way, Firass was "very tough".

"He got on a few people's nerves with some of the things he used to do and being a little annoying and getting us into trouble - he was definitely rubbing people the wrong way."

"I'll give it to him though, I must say he's very tough."