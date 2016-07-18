Jessica Rowe says she is still 'terribly upset' by Eddie McGuire's comments.

Jessica Rowe has again opened up about Eddie McGuire’s offensive ‘boning’ comment, saying she is still “terribly upset” after his less-than-impressive ‘explanation’ featured in a new article released today.

Speaking on Studio 10 on Monday morning, Rowe said that despite almost a decade passing since McGuire allegedly asked his news director Mark Llewellyn, “What are we going to do about Jessica? When should we bone her? I reckon it should be next week” the mother-of-two has admitted that she still feels “terribly upset” when thinking about it.

Jessica Rowe on Studio 10. Source: Channel 10.

"That year was a terrible time in my life and it was not helped by public abuse, abuse from within the network that I worked at and abuse from someone who was in charge of that particular network," Rowe admitted candidly.

But according to McGuire, his only crime was adopting the local slang of a city he was new to.

Speaking to GQ Magazine over the weekend, McGuire explained, "It [boned] was a word that was bandied about – but it was a Sydney term and it was one that Mark Llewellyn, and others, used quite regularly. I use the term ‘burn’."

And while McGuire went on to add that Rowe was "the drive-by victim in all of this" and that "she didn’t deserve any of it, and I feel deeply about that," going into the semantics of slang isn't exactly an apology, is it?