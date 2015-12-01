Two Ed Sheeran fans have been killed after leaving a meet and greet with the star.

The women were in Brisbane after winning a radio competition to meet the star.

More details have been revealed following yesterday’s fatal crash on the Pacific Motorway, at Eight-Mile Plains, south of Brisbane. The accident took place at approximately 10:20am Monday.

Two people were killed on the Pacific Motorway after a horror crash involving a truck and a car. #9News pic.twitter.com/FZ3UgOWLvh — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) November 30, 2015



Two women, believed to be from NSW, were killed in the accident, while a third passenger has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries. She is now in a stable condition.

News.com.au reports that it appears a truck crashed into a concrete barrier, while the car may have blown a tyre. The driver of the truck escaped uninjured.