news

Two Ed Sheeran fans have been killed after leaving a meet and greet with the star.

The women were in Brisbane after winning a radio competition to meet the star.

More details have been revealed following yesterday’s fatal crash on the Pacific Motorway, at Eight-Mile Plains, south of Brisbane. The accident took place at approximately 10:20am Monday.


Two women, believed to be from NSW, were killed in the accident, while a third passenger has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries. She is now in a stable condition.

News.com.au reports that it appears a truck crashed into a concrete barrier, while the car may have blown a tyre. The driver of the truck escaped uninjured.

ed sheeran fans died.
Ed Sheeran began his tour in Brisbane on Saturday night. (Image via Getty: Glenn Hunt)
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed the victims had traveled to Brisbane as part of a radio competition that involved a meet and greet with British artist Ed Sheeran.

Brisbane !

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

Sheeran began the Australian leg of his X (Multiply) tour on the weekend, at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. He also attended the ARIA Awards on last Thursday.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???