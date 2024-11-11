'My happy, healthy 13yo son starting following fitness accounts online. A year later, he was dead.'

This story mentions suicide.

Mia Bannister had a fierce bond with her son Ollie from the day he was born.

"He was my everything, absolutely. From the day he came into the world with that red hair, he was everything," she tells Mamamia.

A single parent from when Ollie was two, Mia and her little boy quickly became "pretty inseparable", especially because he was her only child.

Watch: Two mums with very different opinions speak up about the social media ban for kids.



Video via YouTube/This Morning.

"We went everywhere together, we went on cruises together, we went up north to visit friends together," Mia, 51, recalls.

Later they would enjoy movie nights and "rule-free Fridays" with ice cream for dinner.

Their connection was so strong, everyone commented on it.

"We went on a cruise once when he was seven and we were followed around by a photographer," she shares. "When we went to collect the photographs, the photographer said 'I've never seen anything like it. You two are mother and son, but best mates.'"