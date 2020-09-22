Mikaela was 15 when she lost her place in her dance group because of her waist.

This post deals with eating disorders and disordered eating and might be triggering for some readers.



At 15, Mikaela Welti didn't have many hang-ups about her body.

The athlete - at that stage a professional dancer - had long been told she didn't have the feet for ballet, but we don't tend to take comments about our feet that personally, do we?

She'd found her strength in hip hop, and throughout a professional dancing course she'd worked hard to earn her place in the front row of her group's performance.

She'd trained hard and consistently. She was feeling proud of herself, and excited for the opportunity.

But then at one practice, she was moved.

"I actually got dropped from the front row because of my waist jiggling too much," Welti recalled in an interview with Mamamia.

"I'm short, and I wouldn't describe myself as ever having body image issues until that moment. It was like, 'Do I have body dysmorphia then? Am I looking in the mirror and seeing something that's not there'. I was really, really confident and a comment like that shot my confidence as a 15-year-old. Those kind of comments, they stick with you."

Earlier this month, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) and the National Eating Disorders Collaboration (NEDC) released a call-to-action on the prevalence of disordered eating among high-performance athletes.

The resources aim to address the serious, and often misunderstood, issues of eating disorders and disordered eating common among athletes.