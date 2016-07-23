It’s either the love of your life, or the bane of your existence.

Exercise.

Radio presenter Robin Bailey loves it. Author Rebecca Sparrow? Not so much.

It’s fitting that together the pair host for Mamamia’s well-being podcast, The Well, because this week, Robin shares her top easy ways to exercise with Bec, and we’re taking them on board, too.

Hear Bec Sparrow talk about body image, exercise, and the media, in our latest episode of the show. (Post continues after audio.)

Think of it in 10 minute blocks.

Rather than think of working out as 30 minutes a day, Robin says to think of it as three blocks of ten minutes.

“You can set your watch and walk for ten minutes, walk around the house of whatever.” she says.

No lycra needed, no fancy sneakers or heart rate monitors. Just bite sized pieces of movement that all add up.

Make your social time slightly more active.

Catch-ups over brunch are always a treat, but if you’re up for something new, knock off your workout and catch up in one.

Instead of cafe-hopping or hitting the cinema, try something a little more active. You could go for a walk around the parks where you live, catch up over a group class, go for a swim together, or even hit up lazer tag. Whatever you fancy really, it’s win win, because you’re catching up, the time will go faster. Who couldn’t love that?

Don’t fight the fidgets.

Fidgeters can rejoice about Robin’s next tip – because whether you’re a chair swivel-er, toe tapper, or are particularly expressive with you hands, it’s all fitness in our book, people.

“You can actually burn 108 extra calories daily, just by refusing to sit still.” Robin explains.