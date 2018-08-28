YES PLEASE: How an empty Coca Cola bottle can help you save $1000s.

Alongside online shopping and the rise of super convenient food delivery apps like Menulog and Uber Eats, there’s no denying that saving money can be seriously hard work.

But luckily for those of us that struggle to save a few extra bucks, there’s a new saving hack that can make it a whole lot easier.

The best part? All you need is an empty Coca Cola bottle – and a little bit of patience, of course.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, completely filling a 600mL bottle of Coca Cola with $2 coins will save you an easy $880.

Aptly named ‘the $2 challenge’, all you need to do is simply wash and dry the empty 600mL bottle once used and it becomes your very own DIY piggy bank.

Every time you have a spare $2 coin, simply add it to the bottle and once full you’ll have an extra $880 to your name.

Easy peasy.

Have a bigger goal in mind? It's just as doable.