The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 24.

Melbourne's virus rules may be lifted quicker than planned.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted Melbourne's coronavirus restrictions could be lifted quicker than first planned as the state slowly gets on top of its second wave.

Victoria reported just 15 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Melbourne's crucial 14-day average of new infections dropping below the 30 threshold.

It now appears certain that Melbourne will move to the next phase of the state government roadmap.

Asked on Wednesday if he was looking at going further when he announces an easing of restrictions in coming days, Mr Andrews said: "Yes, I am."

"But I'm not in a position to give you the full list of what we're looking at," he told reporters.

Authorities want Melbourne's new case average between 30 and 50 before they consider easing restrictions next Monday.

Any announcements are expected on Sunday.

Cop indicted in Breonna Taylor's case, but not over her death.

Two white police officers who fired into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a black US medical worker, will face no charges for her death because their use of force was justified but a third will be charged with the wanton endangerment of her neighbours, the state attorney general says.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Louisville grand jury's decision at a news conference as protesters against racial injustice and police brutality massed on city streets.

Breonna died after being shot while she slept in her home Louisville apartment in March. Image: Facebook. Former Detective Brett Hankison's indictment for wanton endangerment in the first degree represents the lowest level of felony crime in Kentucky and carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing the Taylor family, said it was "outrageous" that none of the officers would be criminally charged for Taylor's death.