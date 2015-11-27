The Eagles of Death Metal recount their stories of being inside the Bataclan Theatre.

An hour into their show on November 13, three gunmen entered the Bataclan theatre in Paris and began shooting indiscriminately. The act of terrorism left at least 90 people dead. A further 40 were killed in linked attacks in Paris and many more are still in critical conditions.

Now, members of US rock band the Eagles of Death Metal have opened up about the horrific experience in an emotional interview with Vice.

You can watch the full interview here:

Shawn London (sound engineer)

Shawn says moments before the attack, the crowd was singing along and having a great time.

“And then out of nowhere I just heard these, what I thought was firecrackers, directly behind me,” he said.

“They came in the door, instantly walked in and just started blasting… and instantly people started dropping to the ground – injuries, death – and then also running… I was still standing up and I could see the gunman and he looked right at me, and he shot at me and he missed, and he hit my console and buttons went flying everywhere… That’s when I went instantly down to the ground and we all just huddled.

“I think he thought I probably got hit because I went down so quickly and everybody else around was injured, there was blood all over.

“He stayed there and continued to shoot, and shoot, and slaughter and just, just scream at the top of his lungs, ‘Allahu akbar’ [Arabic for God is great] and that’s when I knew what was going on.”

Julian Dorio (drummer)

“I immediately, I knew something was wrong,” Julian said.

“I kinda bailed off my stool, almost immediately. The gunpowder hit my nose.

“I saw two guys out front and that might just be the most awful thing ever, them just relentlessly shooting into the audience.”

Eden Galindo (guitarist)

“I just thought it was the PA cracking up, then I realised real quick that it wasn’t,” he said.

“And I recognised what it was. At that time, Jesse ran towards me and we went in the corner of the stage. We weren’t sure if they were targeting us, or what was going on. [Another crew member] saw the gunman’s cartridge run out, so he took it out to put another one in, and that’s when he was like, ‘let’s go’. And then we got up and ran off the stage.”