The most exciting show at Australian Fashion Week almost didn't happen.

It was a runway filled with pom-poms, pussy power and pastel pink. The crowd was as colourful as the collection and the models were dancing, shimmying and in the worst fashion sin of all, smiling. Oh, and it was held on a boat in Sydney Harbour.

Fun label Dyspnea (pronounced dys-nia) sure know how to launch a collection.

But the most exciting fashion show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017 almost didn’t happen.

Founded in 2013 after the pair met in Tafe, Rachel Motteram and Jameen Zalfen of the pompom-and-sparkle-filled label Dyspnea first showed at MBFWA in 2015.

While an opportunity to show at the country's premiere fashion event (that often gets international coverage) is a privilege, it doesn't come without a cost. Literally.

"We didn't think we would be doing Sydney Fashion Week at all this year, it wasn't in our plan. It's very expensive to put on a show," the pair told Mamamia.