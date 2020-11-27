The 3 best Dyson hair styling sets if you're treating yourself this Christmas.

In case you haven't noticed, Dyson hair products have gained quite the following.

Since the company's first hair dryer arrived in Australia in 2016, Dyson has launched some new and exciting hair care items.

Each time, it is to fanfare - and it's no surprise. Dyson has been researching the science of hair for almost a decade, investing over £100m (AU$182million) into state-of-the-art hair laboratories across the world and employing thousands of hair scientists, engineers and professionals to glean new insights into hair profiles, styling habits and needs.

With technology specifically engineered to reduce extreme heat, Dyson's hair care products are a long-term investment in looking after your hair and ensuring it remains strong and healthy. No singed strands here!

Plus, each product looks a little bit like something out of The Jetsons - futuristic, space chic. We're obsessed.

Just in time for Christmas, Dyson has unveiled exclusive copper editions of its sell-out Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Airwrap™ styler, plus an exclusive gift set of the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.

If you're looking to treat yourself (and your hair) this holiday period and beyond, then look no further: Here is everything you need to know about the three special gift editions from Dyson these holidays.

Image: Dyson.

Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer is its original hair product - but it's just been released in this very stylish limited edition copper/silver colour in time for Christmas.