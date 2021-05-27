ROAD ﻿TEST:﻿﻿ 3 women tried the Dyson Corrale hair straightener. ﻿Here's their verdict.

I would love to be the person that wakes up with great hair. How do some women... do it? The only time that happens is when I prep it the night before for an hour (at best).

And that's involving treatment, blow drying, straightening and curling. It's a whole process.

Why so many products and tools? Because I just haven't found 'the one' that does the whole job (and does it well).

So when I had the opportunity to get my hands on the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, I jumped (most literally) at the offer.

My work friends and I have completely different locks (and hair problem areas), so all three of us had a trial to see if it's the ultimate straightener that dreams are made of. The results? They surprised us.

Michaela

Hair I'm working with: Coloured hair (dry and crispy), frizzy, curly unless blow dried.

The Dyson Corrale has so much to like about it, but I have to call this out firstly.

It is cordless. CORDLESS. I never realised how much I needed a straightener that's cordless until this very moment.

Instant game-changer. Also to consider: last month I tripped on the long cord of my old existing straightener when curling my hair at the back, and the straightener came flying out of my hands and whacked me in the chest.