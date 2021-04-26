How I created four different looks with the same hair tool.

Nothing makes me feel more put together than having excellent hair.

The kind of hair that people stop to ask you, "have you had your hair done?" That is the ultimate joy for me; knowing you’ve absolutely nailed a bouncy wave or an effortless updo.

I naturally have quite kinky waves in my hair. I’ve grown to love them as I’ve gotten older, but they’re all different sizes and shapes all over my head, so I do feel just that extra put-together when I’ve got sleek, styled hair.

Here’s a glimpse of my natural texture (on a good day):

My natural, unstyled hair. Image: Supplied.

Something else you should know about my hair... I’m a blonde, and not a natural one. The kind of blonde who pays through the roof to achieve a natural looking, sun-kissed balayage, so I’m always careful with what I do to my hair to make sure the colour lasts.

I was pretty excited to try the new Dyson Corrale for this road test; a major reason being that the Corrale is cordless. This feature seems lowkey at first, but I was honestly so excited to try this as I just knew it would be so much quicker to style my hair without always being conscious of where the cord was hanging, and the cord not getting in my way particularly when working on the back of my hair.

My excitement was peaking also because it has three precise heat settings (165°C, 185°C and 210°C) and the thermal system ensures that once you set your desired temperature it won’t get a single degree hotter. Pretty cool.