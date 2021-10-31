The Overwhelmed Woman’s Guide to home hair dyeing (and actually getting it right).

Life is overwhelming and there’s never enough time to do anything, so if there’s one piece of advice I could give to anyone trying to save money or time, it would be learn how to dye your own hair.
I know that may sound overwhelming, but honestly it’s easy and efficient. If we were still using the words ‘girl boss’, I’d say it was a girl boss move.
I’ve been dyeing my own hair using Clairol Natural Instincts for years, and I enjoy the time and money it saves me, and the result is always glossy and gorgeous. (I also like using the money I’ve saved to live my life like a socialite. Think takeaway coffees twice a day!)
I’ve been dyeing my own hair since I was a teenager.
When I first started I was quite bad at it. I'd didn't know what products were quite right for me yet; I’d leave patches, or forget about it and leave a brown shade on so long my hair ended up turning some kind of weird shade of black – not jet black but purple black.
Honestly, I was young enough not to care, everything felt like a new ‘look’ and considering my hair icons were Hayley Williams and Christina Aguilera, I was going for something a bit more wild.
These days, I’m much more fussy about my coffee order (I no longer consider a bottled iced coffee, an actual coffee) and my hair… well, it needs to be healthy as well as looking good.