The Overwhelmed Woman’s Guide to home hair dyeing (and actually getting it right).

I look less artsy and more chic, and I’m loving it. The hair makeover also cost me under $20.

Obviously, not everyone is after such a drastic change, but honestly, there wouldn’t be a hair type this dye doesn’t suit: no one’s hair doesn’t need hydration, right?

It’s also a semi-permanent, so it means it always meets my needs, whether I’m after a colour refresh, or I want a colour change.

Plus, it makes my hair so bloody shiny. I used to always make a point of popping it on if I had an exciting date, so in my head I look like I’d stepped out of a romantic comedy with such a fresh mop.

Next, you need to pick the right colour for your hair.

I know this sounds simple, but people can get this a little... off. When you see a hair dye colour you think you might like, check to see the pictures of what the colour will actually look like on your shade of hair, rather than relying on the name of the product.

So, for instance, a warm brown colour, may actually turn into a dark brown colour, if your hair is already pretty dark. So you may want to go a few shades lighter to get the result you’re looking for.

This sounds simple, but it’s an easy step to forget.

Thirdly, you need to do a patch test.

A go-to shade of mine is the Clairol Natural Instincts 5 Medium Brown so I know it works for me well (for my hair, and no reactions with my skin), and I don’t need to patch test anymore. To me, the colour is very Angelina Jolie, just after she hooked up with Brad Pitt. Love it.

But if it’s your first time trialling a colour, the patch test is crucial. So just dab a very small amount of the dye onto a patch of your skin using a cotton tip, like behind your ear in the hairline. (This can just be around the size of a small coin.)

The best method is to let it dry, and reapply another two or three times to make sure your skin doesn't have any allergic reactions. If there's no irritation? You're good to go.

I quite like that Clairol Natural Instincts has in it a patented ME+ allergy gentle molecule, which is super gentle to your hair and scalp.

This hair dye molecule is pretty revolutionary, and better protects people like myself without a hair dye allergy, by reducing the chance of us actually developing one. (If you have a known hair dye allergy though, it's best to chat to your dermatologist for their advice before using!)

Another joy of using a semi-permanent colour too, is that it's the perfect foray into colouring your hair if you're new to the change. If you don't mind the colour you've gone for the first time, or keen to try a different shade next time, the colour of course isn't permanent and washes out over time, which takes the pressure off having to perfect it your first go. Basically, a semi-permanent colour without commitment, which makes it quite fun.