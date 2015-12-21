Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared the first picture of his new little girl.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a super-proud new dad and it’s really lovely to see.
The little pebble was born four days ago to Johnson, 43, and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 31.
Johnson posted a sweet picture of the tiny baby lying on his chest soon after she was born with a long message for his followers.
“Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy’s chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning…” it began.
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy’s chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning… Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you’ve been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We’re extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe… Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I’d have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of “being better” will never steer you wrong. Trust me I’ve been down this road. Something else that’ll never steer you wrong is “walking thru the fire” with your baby’s mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don’t get me wrong boys, it wasn’t like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike..???? but as men, it’s a miracle we should witness because it’ll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I’m a lucky dude because I’ve got the greatest fans in the world – and it’s true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40 ????????????????????
Johnson wrote of his girlfriend’s strength during the birth, and him being there for her during “every highly intense contraction” and “every second of pain”.
He also shared some advice with young men who will one day be parents.
“To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of ‘being better’ will never steer you wrong. Trust me. Something else that’ll never steer you wrong is ‘walking thru the fire’ with your baby’s mama,” he wrote.
Johnson is also the father of 14-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.