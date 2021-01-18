Despite another man claiming responsibility for the crime, Dustin Higgs was executed on Friday.

"I’d like to say I am an innocent man… I am not responsible for the deaths. I did not order the murders."

Those were the last words of Dustin Higgs, who on Friday died by the death penalty despite another man taking full responsibility for the crime he was found guilty of in a 2000 murder trial.

Higgs received a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, and was pronounced dead at 1:23am on Friday. He became the 13th federal execution carried out by the Trump administration in the last six months - with Trump now overseeing more federal executions than any other president in the past 120 years.

"I’d like to say I am an innocent man," Dustin Higgs said in the moments before his execution on Friday. Image: www.savedustinjhiggs.com.

Higgs, 48, had been convicted of kidnapping and murdering three women in 1996, but always maintained his innocence and appealed his conviction numerous times. It comes less than a week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is against the death penalty and has promised he will work to pass legislation ending federal execution.

Here's what you need to know about the alleged crime and execution of Dustin Higgs.