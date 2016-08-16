Popular Australian dummies recalled nationwide over choking fears.

A range of Tommee Tippee dummies have been recalled over safety fears.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the Tommee Tippee super soft child comforters “may pose a risk of choking”.

“In the event that a child takes the whole comforter into their mouth, the shield and teat size combination may allow the comforter to get positioned in the back of the mouth, ” the ACCC said in a statement.

The dummies, for age 12 months and older, are sold across Australia in Coles, Woolworths, Big W, Pharmacies and independent stores.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the comforter,” said the ACCC.

The packs of three are marked with SKU 270145, and one of three batch codes – 09116JC, 08516JC, or 12316JC.

“We fully appreciate that some little ones will be very dependent on their comforter, so we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause,” the company said in a statement.

“The safety and reliability of this product is however our overriding concern, so we hope you can understand why we have decided recalling the product is the right thing to do.”

Watch: The things we aren’t told about giving birth. Post continues after video.



The dummies did meet mandatory Australian safety standards, but parents were concerned about potential problems caused by the small size of the shield.

Tommee Tippee say they will be redesigning the range with a larger shield.

The previous version of the same product line is not recalled – which has a rectangular shaped shield – and the company says no products in other countries are affected.

Customers are entitled for a refund or replacement via the Tommee Tippee website.

Did you know Mamamia has a parenting podcast? Join Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo as they discuss the glorious mess that is family life. It’s the perfect podcast for non perfect parents.