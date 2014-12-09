Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in New York for a whirlwind three-day trip, their first to New York.

They arrived without Prince George on a British Airways flight.

Overnight Prince William split briefly from his wife to travel to Washington to meet with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, while Chirlane McCray, the wife of New York City’s Mayor Bill di Blasio, welcomed Duchess Kate to Harlem at one of the community’s schools.

While they are there the two will raise money for their foundation, The Royal Foundation.

The Duke will make a speech at the World Bank to discuss a zero tolerance approach to the transportation across borders of illegal wildlife parts a key area of work for the United for Wildlife campaign.



2. US press unhappy with tour

Meanwhile Fairfax Media reports that the US press corp are unhappy with the fact the royal regulations stipulated a dress code for the media.

Men are encouraged to wear a suit and tie, while women are asked to wear pant or skirt suit.

The British monarchy’s official website states: “Those wearing jeans or trainers will not be admitted and casually-dressed members of the media will be turned away. This will also apply to technicians.”

“Why should the United States’ press corps – who barely bother to brush the muffin crumbs off their polo shirts before lobbing questions at the President of the United States – schlep extra pieces of clothing to work just so they can make small talk with a (perfectly nice-seeming) British air ambulance pilot in training and a former chain-store accessories buyer,” New York Magazine wrote.



3. Adelaide Test begins

Today marks the start of the first test in Adelaide and to mark the occasion Phillip Hughes has been named as Australia’s “13th man”. The test is undoubtedly an emotional and poignant one for the cricketing community.

Instead of a minute’s silence the Adelaide Oval will commemorate the life of Phillip Hughes with 63 seconds of applause.

The First Test squad: D Warner, C Rogers, S Watson, M Clarke, S Smith, M Marsh, B Haddin, M Johnson, R Harris, P Siddle, N Lyon. J Hazlewood (12th), P Hughes (13th).



4. Third Qantas plane makes unplanned landing

A third Qantas plane has been forced to make an unplanned landing overnight. The three flights which had to land were QF7, QF904 and a Qantas A380 passenger jet headed to Dubai.

Two planes made emergency landings at Perth Airport with a St John Ambulance spokesman saying paramedics were treating 75 people at the airport for smoke inhalation.

QF7 was turned back after various systems did not work including the movie system. They were four hours into the flight.