‘My son wet the bed for 8 years. Here’s what our reality looked like (and what eventually helped).’

In parenthood, you’re prepared for the sleepless nights in the early days.

All-nighters with a newborn are a rite of passage, albeit an exhausting one (we definitely found in our house). What they don’t tell you is that the sleepless nights don’t just end with the baby days.

They can and often do continue long after that, and in the case of extended bedwetting (or nocturnal enuresis to call it by its official name), can become quite the rite of passage for some parents of its own.

Like my husband and I. We supported our son through 8 tough years of bedwetting.

Firstly, some things I discovered: bedwetting is extremely common.

Up to 15% of 5 year old kids continue to wet the bed. With time, patience and solutions in place, it's a treatable condition, and it's usually from minor developmental delays impacting a child’s ability to hold their bladder for long periods at night.

While we know that wetting the bed happens to a whole host of kids, it can be a tough experience for them (and their parents) dealing with confusion, embarrassment and continuous broken sleep.

Image: Supplied.

We lived through the experience of bedwetting with our eldest child, our son.

He struggled to stay dry at night throughout the early primary years, and it was a really tough thing to navigate with him for a long while.

In his case, it was a combination of being an extremely deep sleeper, alongside having a smaller bladder and a struggle with bladder control.

We spent many, many nights at the coalface of the bedwetting mountain, washing piles of bed linen and pyjamas. It was a long, exhausting road for all of us, and one that was surprisingly quite emotional for him and I.