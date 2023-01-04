26 people have drowned in Australia so far this summer. It's a deadly reminder to all of us.

We are finally getting a summer in Australia.
After three years of above-average rainfall, La Niña has decided to give us a breather.
Aussies are certainly making the most of being able to enjoy the festive season in the rivers, beaches and pools dotted across our great country.
Watch: Last year's drowning report. Post continues.
But with glorious bikini weather, comes danger. Rips and fast-flowing currents are just a part of life Down Under. That's why we have patrolled beaches and lifeguards up and down the coast who spend all day, every day monitoring the unpredictable.