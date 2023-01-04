26 people have drowned in Australia so far this summer. It's a deadly reminder to all of us.

It's why all pools in Australia must have a pool fence. Because it can take 20 seconds for a child to drown.

It's why there are such vigorous awareness campaigns attached to inland bodies of water, warning people to 'respect the river' and always check the conditions before entering.

Already this summer, we've lost 26 people to drowning according to the Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning toll and the stories are harrowing.

On Tuesday a 42-year-old man died in a rip at Back Beach on the New South Wales Mid North Coast at about 3pm, while trying to save his daughter.

A nearby surfer was able to pull the girl to shore before returning to assist the man, but he was unresponsive.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man died south of Byron Bay around lunchtime. He was pulled from the water by surf lifesavers and an off-duty nurse, but couldn't be saved.

On the NSW South Coast on New Year's Day, a police officer drowned while saving his son from a rip at Narooma.

Sergeant Peter Stone, 44, managed to push the 14-year-old to safety at about 1:30pm on a secluded beach north of Bogola Head before drowning himself.

Sergeant Peter Stone. Image: ABC.