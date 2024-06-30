We asked a stylist her take on the drop-waist trend being back. Her answer was very telling.

As someone who wears both the hat of a personal stylist and a fashion editor, I've got a front-row seat to emerging trends. And one trend that's been steadily climbing the ranks? The drop V waist dress.

Now, when you hear "drop waist," it might transport you back to the glitz and glamour of the roaring 20s, with visions of flapper dresses and jazz-filled nights. But for those of us with a bit more curve to our frame, it can also send shudders down our spines.

Let’s face it — while the drop waist can look stunning on some, it’s not exactly a crowd favourite for many of us.

But hold on a sec. There's a new twist to this style, and trust me, it's both chic and practical.

Introducing the V waist dress which features a drop waist bodice on top, creating a sharp angular basque waistline that beautifully accentuates the waistline, then transitions into a gathered skirt.

Now, let's have a candid chat. Remember when it seemed like every dress had more cut-outs than fabric? Yeah, been there, done that.

But fear not, because the drop waist trend has finally heard our plea for something a bit more wearable. It's like they've realised that many of us want to look fabulous without feeling like we’ve been wrapped in glad wrap.

Watch: What is your biggest fashion splurge? Post continues after video.