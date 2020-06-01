"I will drink less." 5 parents share what they'll 'start, stop, continue' from isolation to normal life.

As we transition back to a version of “normal” life, the iso journey is yet to end because it has changed many of us.

My family and I were initially relieved to be hidden in the safety of our home, away from any potential source of coronavirus. But each week, things changed.

First it was the toilet paper panic. Then we started to worry about a potential shortage of essential household products, food and medicine.

We are a family of five and being ethnic, I normally have a fully stocked pantry, fridge, laundry and garage. You see, my family has lived through war, they have experienced numerous lockdowns and shortages. As a result, bulk buying has become a cultural norm for us, part of our collective DNA.

While we were OK when it came to essential supplies, it didn’t help alleviate the worry, the uneasy feeling, the unexplained anxiety. Then, home-schooling was added to the mix and the situation quickly escalated to impossible.

I was lucky to be able to continue my job, working from home. However, working and also “home-schooling” or supervising three young children – all in different age brackets, with remote learning was absolute madness. So, the initial feeling of relief wore off quickly as we tried to figure out how to manage everything.

As a coping mechanism, I found myself turning to a glass of wine to help take the edge off my day. Before I knew it, the single glass had turned into several glasses every night of the week.

As it turns out, I wasn’t alone. Statistics from the Alcohol & Drug Foundation show that parents in Australia with children aged nine to 12 years increased their drinking the most during lockdown. Almost one in 10 said they were drinking "a lot more".