Can we please talk about that time Drew Barrymore third-wheeled Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ date? And more in Celeb in 5.

1. Can we please talk about that time Drew Barrymore third-wheeled Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ date?

So, apparently Drew Barrymore crashed High School Musical stars; Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens date one time, and this is the kind of throwback story we love to hear.

Barrymore virtually caught up with Hudgens last week on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she recalled the evening as "one of the funnest nights of [her] life".

"I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron, and it was one of the funnest nights of my life," the 46-year-old said.

"Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day. That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet," Hudgens, 32, said.

"I was literally your and Zac's third wheel... It was so fun and you guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time," Barrymore explained.

isten to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

While the pair didn't reveal any big secrets of that night, they did chat about Vanessa's time being single in the pandemic, and how she found her new boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker, over zoom.

"My girlfriend was on this zoom meditation group, and she added me to this group text where everyone's sending gifs of themselves. So there's like Joe Jonas... and I send a gif of myself," she explains.

"Then, there's like a gif of a baseball player sliding on to a base, and I thought it was a joke, so I just responded 'Hot'.

"Then I get on the zoom and I'm like... 'Who is that?'. So I found him and we started talking and it's wild that we started over zoom."