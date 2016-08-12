celebrity

Drew Barrymore just discovered some amazing relics in her storage unit.

When most people clean out their storage units or garages, they find long forgotten finger-painted artwork, decade old report cards, and a box of clothes that don’t fit but you convince yourself to keep because maybe they’ll fit again one day.

When Drew Barrymore cleans out her storage unit, she finds priceless Hollywood memorabilia.

Yesterday, the actress embarked on an end-of-summer clean out of her storage unit and luckily for us, she decided to document her best finds on Instagram using the very apt hashtag, #oldstorageunitdays.

What did she find? This super casual photo of herself with Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones and E.T.

Barrymore has a snap of the photoshoot from her first time hosting Saturday Night Live in 1982. It was taken in front of the theatre named after her great aunt, actress Ethel Barrymore. 

The Barrymore theater 1982 and me! SNL PHOTO SHOOT #Nyc #oldstorageunitday A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Among the glamorous photos were, well, fairly spectacular farshun shots.

Yes! #oldstorageunitday

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

Oh, you know, just casually hanging out with SHARON STONE.

Oh hey Sharon. Oh hey Nineties. #oldstorageunitday A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT

While your unit might have stacks of old magazines like Cosmopolitan and Dolly, Barrymore’s has stacks of old issues of magazines that she’s in.

Drew Barrymore's storage unit findings.
A letter to a penpalImage via Instagram / @DrewBarrymore
A photo of her father, John Drew Barrymore"A picture of my dad. What a beautiful moment." Image via Instagram / @DrewBarrymore
Old art suppliesMy old paints and kaleidoscopes, now going to my daughters. #oldstorageunitday. Image via Instagram / @DrewBarrymore
Furniture from an old house#stuff #pieces from old houses #oldstorageunitday. Image via Instagram / @DrewBarrymore
Childhood paintings#oldstorageunitday. Image via Instagram / @DrewBarrymore

And, that’s a wrap!

#done #oldstorageunitday A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 7:20pm PDT

Video via E!

Featured image: Instagram/@DrewBarrymore.

