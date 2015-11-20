"There’s enough to go around." Drew Barrymore refuses to see other women as competition.

Image: Getty

To say Drew Barrymore has had an eventful life would be a serious understatement.

At seven years old she became a household name as Gertie in ET; by 12, old she’d been in rehab; and at 14 she was declared legally an adult. Now 40 years old and with a family of her own, Barrymore has drawn on those diverse experiences for her new book Wildflower – and has some seriously important lessons and pieces of wisdom.

The most empowering? A reality check for women who constantly compare themselves to other women or view them purely as competition.

While it’s a habit that most of us have at some point been guilty of, Barrymore is having none of it. “Never! There’s enough to go around for everyone. I am here as a champion of [the idea that] we have to support each other,” she told Bustle.

“If you support each other as women, you’re so much stronger. Your voice ultimately will become one of a sea of voices, and it could be a small sea or a large sea, but I think women who stick together and truly help lift each other up become so much stronger and louder for it,” she added.

Often, channelling energy into competing against other women can simply be to your own detriment (as well as, you know, not helping the sisterhood). While it takes most of us years and plenty of mistakes to realise this, it’s a lesson the Miss You Already actress learnt early on in her career.