fashion

25 spring dresses to suit every body type, as recommended by a personal stylist.

I don't know about you, but the moment I hear "spring," my mind jumps straight to dresses (even though I'm based in Victoria, where it's still a little chilly).

But don't worry, sunny days are just around the corner for the cooler states.

It's time to embrace those airy fabrics like linen and cotton, breezy pastels, vibrant hues, light textured fabrics like crochet, broderie and yes — even sleek, sophisticated neutrals such as black, fresh bold whites and even light oatmeal colourways. Even denim is having its moment this spring.

Watch: One scarf, three ways. Post continues after video.


Mamamia

You'll notice more than just florals, too — think gingham, stripes, and bold abstract patterns popping up everywhere.

I've rounded up 25 dress options that are perfect for your everyday wardrobe, with some even working double duty, easily transitioning from day to night.

From floaty and feminine to sleek and structured, with hemline lengths that go from mini to maxi and everything in between, these spring dresses will have you feeling fresh and fabulous — without a floral in sight.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

1 Minute Hacks To Change Your Style

Nothing To Wear
ADVERTISEMENT

1. Cotton On: Romee Maxi Dress, $69.99

Image via Cotton On.

2.Bohemian Traders: River Long Sleeve Dress, $360

Image via Bohemian Traders.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Target: European Linen Tired Midi Dess, $70

Image via Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Witchery: Linen Maxi Shirt Dress Lemon, $229

Image via Witchery.

5. Alemais: All Aboard Dress, $595

Image via Alemais.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Sheike: Blaire Midi Dress, $229.99

Image via Sheike.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Palm Noosa: Willow Dress, $420

Image via Palm Noosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. PQ Collection: KIKI Dress in Candy, $90

Image via PQ Collection.

9. Kivari: Kassani Knit Midi Dress, $249

Image via Kivari.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Mister Zimi: Margot Dress in Washed Black Ric Rac, $209

Mister Zimi

ADVERTISEMENT

11. The Lullabuy Club: Avalon Smock Dress, $130

Image via The Lullabuy Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. DISSH: Patty Stone Midi Dress, $189.99

Image via Dissh.

13. Sussan: Broderie Long Sleeve Dress, $129.95

Image via Sussan.

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Feather & Noise: Rae Print Dress, $94.95

Image via Feather & Noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Atmos & Here: Maldives Linen Dress Blend Mini Dress, $99.99

Image via Atmos & Here.

16. ELK: Foljer Dress, $199

Image via Elk.

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Country Road: Organically Grown Linen Blend Cinched Shirt Dress, $279

Image via Country Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Sportsgirl: Georgie Dress, $59.95

Image via Sportsgirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. VRG GRL: Rosanna Linen Maxi Dress, $149

Image via VRG GRL.

20. La Boheme Girls: Frida Maxi Dress Gingham, $309

Image via La Boheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Morrison: Valencia Dress in Apple, $599

Image via Morrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Kmart: Short Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress, $25

Image via Kmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Commonry: Pleat Waist Dress, $229.95

Image via Commonry.

24. St. Frock: Spring Afternoon Midi Smock Dress in Hot Pink, $79.90

Image via St Frock.

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Seed: Linen Button Through Mini, $169.95

Image via Seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Morton Mac: Tilda Smock Dress, $390

Image via Morton Mac.

Feature Mister Zimi, Sheike, The Lullabuy Club,

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money