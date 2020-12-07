3 reasons why Dreamworld's annual pass is a must-have for 2021.

Before this year, we had no idea that the appropriate time spent washing hands was equivalent to two upbeat rounds of 'Happy Birthday'. Or that we could exist solely on coffee made at home, no barista required.

It’s been an eye opener of a year, that’s for sure. It’s also taught us to never, ever take the fun stuff for granted again.

Like, for example, being allowed to take the kids some place that isn’t the dining room. And when that ‘some place’ is Dreamworld, well, it almost makes up for that ‘excursion’ we took to watch the wasp nest on the deck be removed (hey, lockdown was tough on everyone!).

Here’s why Dreamworld’s (frankly outstanding value) annual pass is my ticket back into my kids’ good books... and a way more fun 2021 for me, too.

1. It gives us endless options (when before, we had none).

Now that we’re back on track and able to choose how we spend our time, debate abounds. As a family of five, there are always, ahem, vigorous discussions as to how we should spend our precious weekends and school holiday time - and it's tricky catering for everyone when their requests can be pretty diverse.

So, the Dreamworld annual pass spoils us for choice. They have a few options: the Locals Annual Pass for Queensland and Northern NSW residents starts from $119 online, and a three-day pass ($109) which is perfect for those travelling from interstate. Both passes give you unlimited entry to Dreamworld, WhiteWater World during its seasonal opening, and SkyPoint Observation Deck. You also get a photo pass valued at $99, and food, beverage and merchandise discounts.

Now, about those choices. Our little animal lover can check out Tiger Island and the Corroboree precinct to get a closer look at a whole host of her favourite creatures, from koalas to crocodiles.



