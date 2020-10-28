Fleetwood Mac is number one again and it's not as wholesome as you think.

At the end of September, Nathan Apodaca's car broke down while he was driving to his shift at the local potato factory.

This wasn't the first hurdle Apodaca had faced in 2020. The Idaho local was living in a caravan and at the time he was constantly dealing water and electricity outages.

When his car broke down, Apodaca, also known as @420Doggface208 on TikTok, took it in his stride. He pulled out his longboard and continued his journey to work.

During his ride, he recorded a 22-second TikTok video of himself, skateboarding down the road, lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams', while sipping on a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice.

The video immediately went viral and the #OceanSprayChallenge was born.

The original video has since amassed over 66 million views on TikTok.

What Apodaca could never have known, while he was casually recording the video, was that he was about to tap into the zeitgeist. His video was exactly what we needed after months of varying degrees of lockdown and rising levels of uncertainty and anxiety.